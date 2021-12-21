Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $19,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $19,320.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $19,050.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $20,690.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $66,120.00.

SEMrush stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,603. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SEMrush by 4,323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 502,059 shares in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.