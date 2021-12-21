Insider Selling: Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Director Sells 167,779 Shares of Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,920. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

