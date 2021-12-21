Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells 9,496 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44.

TSE TRP traded up C$0.69 on Tuesday, hitting C$59.58. 555,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,344. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$51.10 and a 52-week high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.94.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.2500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. National Bankshares cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.61.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

