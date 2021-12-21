Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells 433 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,927. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $2,877,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

