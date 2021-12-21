Insider Selling: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CFO Sells 1,377 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Dillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40.

Shares of TSP traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. 894,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,452. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Capital International Investors bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $310,946,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $179,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSP. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.37.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

