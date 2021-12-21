Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells 18,444 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $100,675.35.
Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
