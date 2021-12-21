Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells 18,444 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $100,675.35.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

