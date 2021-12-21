Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 30,700 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

TSE:WPM traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$53.88. The company had a trading volume of 327,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,140. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.27 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.16. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$338.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$373.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

