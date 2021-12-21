Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $792,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $80.96. 203,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,642. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $87.19.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
