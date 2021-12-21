Insights Network (INSTAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.30 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $532.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,801,833 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

