Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.68

Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and traded as high as $17.95. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 2,085,510 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 16.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Insignia Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Insignia Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

