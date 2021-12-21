Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $820.47

Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 820.47 ($10.84) and traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.97). Instem shares last traded at GBX 818 ($10.81), with a volume of 1,950 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 820.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 789.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £181.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87.

Get Instem alerts:

In related news, insider Nigel Goldsmith acquired 2,500 shares of Instem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 825 ($10.90) per share, for a total transaction of £20,625 ($27,249.31).

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Instem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.