Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the period. Integer comprises approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Integer worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Integer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,041,000 after purchasing an additional 39,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Integer by 9.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 992,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,475,000 after buying an additional 23,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.93. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

