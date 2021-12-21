Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.29. Intelligent Systems shares last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 49,788 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $345.34 million, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 18.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. JCSD Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 38.6% in the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 278,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 49.4% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 145,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

