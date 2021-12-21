International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

IBM opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

