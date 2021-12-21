Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.40

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and traded as low as $19.25. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 1,708 shares trading hands.

ITPOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

