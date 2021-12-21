Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,376 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of Intuit worth $259,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

INTU stock opened at $604.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $357.69 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $626.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.