Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Down 3.4%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 11 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.78.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inventiva S.A. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inventiva Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.