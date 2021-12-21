Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stake Increased by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 6.1% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned 1.50% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 86,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

