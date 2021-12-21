Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.4% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $58,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,170,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,589. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

