Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Holdings Decreased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,631 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after acquiring an additional 465,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,694,000 after buying an additional 230,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after buying an additional 362,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,815,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,114,000.

SPHB traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.57. 59,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $54.42 and a 52 week high of $83.16.

