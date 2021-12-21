Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) shares were down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 1,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 429,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,059,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,387 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF comprises about 12.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 99.87% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $756,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.