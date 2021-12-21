Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 38,795 shares.The stock last traded at $360.31 and had previously closed at $355.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.18.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.