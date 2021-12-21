Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86. Approximately 51 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 401,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,042,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF comprises 3.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 98.80% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $196,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

