Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.