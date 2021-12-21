Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.35% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 70,963 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 223.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20.

