Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canopy Growth (WEED)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE: WEED) recently:

12/20/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.00.

12/7/2021 – Canopy Growth had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

12/6/2021 – Canopy Growth is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set a “sell” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital to a “sell” rating.

11/24/2021 – Canopy Growth was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Canopy Growth is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from C$51.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Canopy Growth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/9/2021 – Canopy Growth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

11/8/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$25.00.

11/8/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$22.00.

11/8/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from C$11.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$33.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

11/8/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

11/2/2021 – Canopy Growth had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Canopy Growth had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WEED traded up C$1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,648. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of C$11.04 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of -3.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

