Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lear (LEA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lear (NYSE: LEA):

12/16/2021 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $163.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $191.00.

12/14/2021 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Lear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Buyout of M&N Plastics and joint ventures (JVs) with Hu Lane and Shinry are set to bolster Lear’s electrification capabilities. Impending buyout of Kongsberg Automotive Interior Comfort Division will also strengthen its Seating business. The firm’s Connection Systems Business is on track to grow to around $600 million in 2022 and approximately $1 billion by 2025. Healthy balance with low leverage and high liquidity also bodes well. However, supply chain disruptions and chip shortage remain major concerns for the auto equipment provider. The firm has also trimmed its 2021 outlook. Lear is likely to feel the heat from rising commodity prices through 2022. Moreover, increased spending on advanced engineering to support electrification are expected to further dent its margins. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

11/3/2021 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/3/2021 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $177.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $167.77 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after acquiring an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lear by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Lear by 156.3% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,157,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lear by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Lear by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after acquiring an additional 215,191 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

