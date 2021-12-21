Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 21st (CFRUY, DDAIF, KLAC, LEU, MU, MYSRF, PDS, PTEN, SAUHF, SAUHY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 21st:

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $10.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2,201.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $92.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

