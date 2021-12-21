Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/13/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.
- 11/18/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “
- 11/15/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
RXDX traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $33.99. 275,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,792. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.89.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.