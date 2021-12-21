Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/13/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

11/18/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

11/15/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

RXDX traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $33.99. 275,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,792. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.89.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

