Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB)

12/13/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/13/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$43.00 to C$45.00.

11/24/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$40.08 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$30.55 and a 12 month high of C$45.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

