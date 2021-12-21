Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE: LB) recently:
- 12/13/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/13/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/13/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$43.00 to C$45.00.
- 11/24/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/23/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$40.08 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$30.55 and a 12 month high of C$45.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.
