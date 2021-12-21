Investors Buy Large Volume of Algonquin Power & Utilities Call Options (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,150 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 949% compared to the typical volume of 205 call options.
Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $17.86.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,507,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
