Investors Buy Large Volume of Algonquin Power & Utilities Call Options (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,150 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 949% compared to the typical volume of 205 call options.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,507,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

