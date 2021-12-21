IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.18

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.18 and traded as low as $5.52. IRIDEX shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 65,388 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
