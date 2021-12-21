Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 185,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
