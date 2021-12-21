Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,233 shares of company stock worth $1,274,824. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 185,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

