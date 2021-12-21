IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) to announce sales of $12.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the lowest is $7.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year sales of $35.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $44.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $74.60 million, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $110.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IronNet.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

IronNet stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

In related news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at $476,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

