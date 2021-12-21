iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $120.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

