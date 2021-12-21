iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,837 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the typical daily volume of 452 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after buying an additional 565,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $54.08. 29,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,553. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13.

