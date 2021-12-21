iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

