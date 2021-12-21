iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,027 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 718,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.13.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

