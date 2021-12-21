iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 69,578 shares.The stock last traded at $62.90 and had previously closed at $63.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KXI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,075.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 160.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 226,835 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 311.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 208,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,403,000 after acquiring an additional 61,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

