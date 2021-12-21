iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 4.3% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 62,705 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 55,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $108.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

