iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

EFV opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

