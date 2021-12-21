iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,643 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $92,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

