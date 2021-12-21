iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 33,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 445,739 shares.The stock last traded at $44.32 and had previously closed at $43.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 245.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 91.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

