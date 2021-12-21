iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,673,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 221.1% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 85,379 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.64. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $106.44.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.