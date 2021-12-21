iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

