iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,099 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $49,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

