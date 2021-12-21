iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $292.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

