iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $292.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

