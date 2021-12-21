iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Lessened by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,955,000 after purchasing an additional 608,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after purchasing an additional 448,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,280,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.