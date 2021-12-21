iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 114,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $210.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.60. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $166.26 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

